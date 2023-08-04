Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 1,290,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.