Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $49,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.