Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $247,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $291.02. 1,910,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,291. The company has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.