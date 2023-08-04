Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE MHK opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

