Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. 421,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

