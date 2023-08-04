Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $70,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $277.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

