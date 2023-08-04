Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,160. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average of $229.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.