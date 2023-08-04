Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 163,579 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,579 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.76. 16,996,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
