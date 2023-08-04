Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 163,579 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,579 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.76. 16,996,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.