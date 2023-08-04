Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The stock had a trading volume of 446,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,528. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

