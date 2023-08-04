Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,553,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 331,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 383,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 298,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. 1,943,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,335. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.