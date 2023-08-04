Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.64. 2,915,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.