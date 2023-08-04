ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 446,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

