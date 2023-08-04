ML & R Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.20. 2,135,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

