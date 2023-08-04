ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 9.9% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

