Mizuho Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $193.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

