Mizuho Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $194.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

