Mizuho Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $112.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 304,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

