Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.85. 763,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock valued at $201,292,515. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

