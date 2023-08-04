Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. 1,547,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

