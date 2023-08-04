Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $45.49. 4,282,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

