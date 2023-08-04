Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 1,197,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

