Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mondelez International by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 186,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,789. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

