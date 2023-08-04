Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,526. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

