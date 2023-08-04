Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 214 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $170.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

