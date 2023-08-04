Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. 1,631,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

