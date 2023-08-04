Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.12. 533,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.