Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $913.00 million-$936.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.87 million.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 2,491,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,446. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock worth $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

