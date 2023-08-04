Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 10.6%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 346,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,294,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,693,351.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after buying an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

