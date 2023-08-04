Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Mission Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

