Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 140.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 611,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $226,797. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

