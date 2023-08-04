Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 423000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

