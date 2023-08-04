Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68), reports.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 48,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
