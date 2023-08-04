Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68), reports.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 48,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

