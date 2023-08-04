Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after purchasing an additional 486,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,001,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after buying an additional 314,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

