Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:MTX opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

