Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 43,844 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,591.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 63.7% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

