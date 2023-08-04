MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 314.20 ($4.03). 63,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,797. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 312 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.93 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.72 and a beta of 0.50.
About MIGO Opportunities Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MIGO Opportunities Trust
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.