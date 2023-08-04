MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 314.20 ($4.03). 63,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,797. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 312 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.93 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.72 and a beta of 0.50.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

