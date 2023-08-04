Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT Raised to $25.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 16,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,793. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $521.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

