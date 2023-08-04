Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

