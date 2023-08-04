Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,271.49. 105,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,427.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

