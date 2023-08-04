Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Raised to $60.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 84.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 202,204 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 294,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 93,568 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.