MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 1,365,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,159. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

