MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

MET traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 1,250,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,323. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.