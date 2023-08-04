Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading 9.3% Higher

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.56 and last traded at $137.72. Approximately 16,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 52,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234,712 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

