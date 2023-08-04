Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) vs. ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Head to Head Survey

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.32% -10.02% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -15.70% -15.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.12) -98.83 ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 502.57 -$34.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

