Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $493.26. 408,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,041. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

