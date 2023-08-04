Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,833 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 474,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

