Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,881,000 after buying an additional 2,189,802 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,087,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,670,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.