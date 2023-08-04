Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,394. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.