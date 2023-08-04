Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. 3,780,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

