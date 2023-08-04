Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.60 billion-$59.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.18 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.78. 6,039,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,150. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.